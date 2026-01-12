Truck helper hacks wife, son in Kanpur in drunken state, flees

Kanpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and the couple's two-and-a-half-year-old son at their residence in Shardepur village of Ghatampur area here, police said on Monday.

The killings were reported to police at 9 pm on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependranath Chaudhary said.

A team that responded to the call found Ruby Devi, 32, and her minor son, Labhansh, dead in the house, bearing clear signs of murder, he said.

Surendra Swami, Ruby Devi's husband, is currently on the run.

According to the police, on Sunday, Swami, a truck helper, in an inebriated state after an argument with his wife, attacked his son on the head with a 'banka' ( a butcher's knife), and then his wife in the neck.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar personally visited the spot and spoke to the locals to glean insights into the incidents.

Three police teams have been constituted to hunt down Swamy.

"Efforts are underway to apprehend him at the earliest, and the case will be solved soon," Ashutosh Kumar said. PTI COR NAV VN VN