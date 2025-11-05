Truck hits bike in UP's Unnao, kills 3 brothers

Unnao (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Three brothers riding a motorcycle for a dip in the Ganga River were killed in a collision with a pickup truck on the Unnao-Raebareli highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night near Malauna village under the Bihar Police Station limits.

The siblings Sachin, Chhotu, and Arun, aged 20, 18, and 26, died in the collision, police said The three were residents of Bakhatkheda locality under Akohari gram panchayat in Maurawan area.

Their motorcycle was hit head-on by a Mahindra pickup carrying DAP fertiliser on the highway bypass, the police said.

The victims were rushed in an ambulance to the community health centre in Sumerpur, where Sachin and Chhotu were declared dead, a local policeman said.

Arun was referred to a higher medical centre, but he succumbed on the way.

The police said legal action is being taken against the pickup driver involved in the incident.

According to their family, the brothers used to go for a bath in the Ganga every year in the Hindu month of Kartik, which culminates on Wednesday.