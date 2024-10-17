Truck hits car on highway in Rajasthan's Alwar, 3 dead

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Three men were killed when a truck hit a car while overtaking it on the Delhi-Mumbai Express National Highway in Alwar district of Rajasthan in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

The truck was at a high speed when the accident happened, they said.

Anish (22), Vikas (25) and Dheeraj (26), residents of Laxmangarh, Sikar, died on the spot. They were travelling in the car and returning to Sikar from Delhi, they said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem. PTI SDA SKY SKY