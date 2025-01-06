Truck hits motorcycle in Pune; man, 2 children on their way to school dead

Pune, Jan 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his two children died after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pune on Monday morning, a police official said.

Advertisment

"Ganesh Khedkar was taking his two children, in the 5-9 age group, to school when the accident took place on Shikrapur-Chakan Road. The truck driver, while trying to overtake a vehicle, rammed into Khedkar's two-wheeler. Khedkar and his children died on the spot," the Shikrapur police station official said.

"The driver on the truck was arrested. A medical examination confirmed he was drunk. He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," the official added. PTI SPK BNM