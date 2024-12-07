Truck intercepted in Thane, man held with IMFL worth Rs 44 lakh

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) A man was arrested allegedly with Rs 44.29 lakh worth of IMFL in Thane district, a Maharashtra state excise official said on Saturday.

The Indian-made foreign liquor was being transported in a truck which claimed to be carrying paint, state excise flying squad inspector Mahesh Dhanshetty said.

"He was held at 8pm on Friday from Shil Phata area. The stock was meant for sale in Himachal Pradesh and was manufactured in Goa. The arrested person, Punma Ram Dhokla Ram Godara, is the driver of the truck. Further probe into the liquor smuggling racket is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM