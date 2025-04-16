Truck mows down 3 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; 2 injured

Hoshiarpur: Three persons, including two children, were killed while two others sustained injuries when a sand-laden truck ran over them at Hajipur near here, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were standing beside the main road on Tuesday night when the truck coming from Talwara side mowed them down, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pari (7), Sameer (5) and Akash (30) -- all residents of Bargarh Colony in Hajipur, police said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Mukerian.

Police have registered a case at the Hajipur police station after arresting the truck driver.