Truck mows down pavement dwellers: Death toll rises to 4 as another injured dies

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A homeless man who was run over by a truck while sleeping on a pavement in the Shastri Nagar area here died during treatment on Wednesday, taking the toll in the accident to four, police said.

Five men were mowed down by the truck in the accident that took place early Monday. Three of them died on the spot, police said.

Kamlesh, 36, was undergoing treatment at the GTB Hospital. He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Kamlesh's body will be handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination. He was a rag picker and used to sleep on the pavements, the official said.

Two of the people who perished in the accident were identified as Mohammad Jakir and Prahlad Prasad while the identity of the third victim is yet to be ascertained.

Mushtak, 35, is undergoing treatment at the GTB Hospital, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am on Monday near the Shastri Park metro station. The truck was coming from Seelampur when it jumped the road divider and ran over the five men.

Meanwhile, the erring driver who fled the scene leaving the truck behind, is still at large. On Tuesday, a police team was sent to his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur to know about his whereabouts, the official said.

Investigation revealed that there were five pending challans against the truck and the last one was issued in December 2022. PTI ALK RHL