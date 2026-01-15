Truck mows down students on way to exam in UP's Hardoi, kills 2, sends 1 to hospital

Hardoi (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Two students were on Thursday killed and another seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into an e-rickshaw near Sadhai Behata in the City Police Station area, police said.

Three students on an e-rickshaw sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Hardoi Medical College, where two of them were declared dead, they said.

The deceased were identified as Harsh Sharma, 20, a resident of Jankipuram in Lucknow, and Arshad, 21, a resident of Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Delhi.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Sahajana under Behata Gokul Police Station in Hardoi, was referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

The three were on their way to appear for an exam at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia College in Allipur, Circle Officer (City) Ankit Mishra said. PTI COR ABN VN VN