Truck mows down three labourers in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Three men died after their motorcycle was allegedly mowed down by a truck in the Harmara area of Rajasthan's Jaipur city on Friday, police said.

Harmara SHO Bharat Lal said the accident occurred near New Loha Mandi.

The truck was returning after unloading goods when the motorcycle came in front of it at a high speed. After the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, the police said.

SHO Lal said the victims, who worked as labourers, were identified as Surendra (21), a resident of Mahula in Dausa district; Dinesh (22), of Zorawar Nagar in Jaipur; and Kanhaiya (18) of Murlipura in Jaipur.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Kanwatia Hospital and the victims' families informed, the officer said. PTI AG SZM