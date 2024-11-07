Truck mows down youth

Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) A young man died after being hit by a truck driven by a drunk man in Chaitanyeshwar Nagar area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Angry locals caught the driver and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

Vishnu Dhakulkar, the driver, was arrested.

The deceased was identified as Vivek Vijayrao Rananawre, a student.

He was sitting on a motorcycle near his house when the truck hit him. He fell on the road and got crushed under the rear wheels of the truck, said officials of Wathoda police station. PTI COR KRK