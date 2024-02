Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Three people died and five more were injured when a truck overturned after being hit by another in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Tuesday, police said.

The mini-truck was going towards Nathdwara from Bhilwara when the accident took place in the morning under the Kankroli police station area.

The deceased were identified as Manoj (21), Badriya (48) and Bhairu Lal (32), police said, adding that the injured are being treated at a local hospital. PTI SDA IJT IJT