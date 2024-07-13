Truck overturns in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, 2 killed

Ramgarh, Jul 13 (PTI) A truck overturned in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Saturday, killing its driver and handyman, police said.

The accident happened on the Ranchi-Patna highway at Chutupalu Valley, they said.

"The bodies of the driver and handyman were stuck in the cabin of the vehicle. It could be taken out after hours of effort," said Ajay Kumar Sahu, the in-charge of Ramgarh police station.

As a result of the accident, the busy NH-33 remained shut for hours, he said.

The deceased hailed from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that they were trying to contact the truck owner.

The truck was transporting iron ore when the accident happened. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM