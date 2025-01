Pune, Jan 24 (PTI) Two women died after their moped came under a ready mix concrete (RMC) truck in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday evening, a police official said.

The driver lost control of the truck, which was going from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, he said.

"The truck overturned and fell on the moped, killing both women. The driver was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," the official said. PTI SPK BNM