Truck overturns in Thane; oil spill causes traffic disruption

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) A truck carrying industrial oil barrels overturned in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, leading to oil spill on a highway and affecting traffic on the route for some hours, an official said.

The truck driver and 17-year-old helper escaped unhurt in the accident, which took place at 8.07 am near a hospital at Kausa in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The truck, carrying barrels of 21 tons of 'cutting oil' (used to lubricate and cool tools during metal cutting), was on way from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district to Bengaluru when its driver lost control over the wheels.

As the result, the truck overturned, causing several barrels to rupture and spilling of the oil over a 200-metre stretch of the road, the official said.

Personnel from the city traffic police, disaster management cell and fire department rushed to the spot.

Soil was spread over the spilled oil to contain the slippery surface and minimise potential risks to commuters, Tadvi said.

The accident caused traffic congestion on a highway connecting Thane to Shilphata, restricting movement to one lane for nearly three hours, he said.

Later, normal traffic flow was restored, he said.

The barrels from the overturned truck will be retrieved by the vehicle owner and the company concerned after due procedure,a police official said.

The police have urged heavy vehicle drivers to exercise caution to avoid such incidents in future. PTI COR GK