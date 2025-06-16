Sitarpur truck accident: Four boys on their way to a wedding were killed

Sitapur: Four teenage boys on way to a wedding ceremony were crushed to death when a speeding truck overturned on them in Uttar Pradesh's Sitarpur district, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer of Rausa police station Hanumant Lal Tiwari said the truck loaded with rice husk was going to Bahraich from Sitapur when it overturned on the boys standing on the roadside on Sunday night.

Locals rushed the four to a community health centre where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Munna (16), Sufian (15), Altaf (15) and Alfaj (14), all residents of Bahraich district, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.