New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A loaded truck overturned near Delhi Cantonment area on Monday, police said.

"No one was injured in the incident. The driver of the truck, Ratan Chaudhary told police that he loaded his truck with paper roll from Gujrat and was going to Wazirpur Industrial Area," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that efforts are on to clear out the road. PTI BM NB NB