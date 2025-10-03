Truck overturns near school in Delhi's Rohini, 12-15 people injured

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) More than a dozen people were injured after a truck overturned near a school in Delhi's Rohini on Friday morning while returning from idol immersion, police said.

The driver was allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. Preliminary enquiry has further indicated that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, they said.

A PCR call was received at Shahbad Dairy police station around 9.30 am about the incident, following which police rushed to the spot, they said.

"Police reached the accident site to take stock of the situation. The truck was returning from a 'murti visarjan' (idol immersion) procession when it lost balance and overturned near Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Rohini's Sector-28 area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted police and, along with locals, began pulling out the injured from the vehicle.

Police said around 12 to 15 individuals were injured in the accident, including the driver himself.

The witnesses told the police that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of driving. Due to his negligent driving, he also got injuries, the DCP added.

All injured persons were initially shifted to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital and Babu Jagjivan Ram (BSA) Hospital with the assistance of residents.

Police were then sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital to verify the medical condition of the injured. Their identities and details of injuries are being ascertained, officials added.

Legal action has been initiated against the driver under sections relating to rash driving and causing grievous injuries, police said.

"We are in the process of recording the statements of the injured and witnesses. Further investigation is underway," the officer added. PTI SSJ HIG