Truck owner, driver killed in road accident in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Sep 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was injured when a speeding truck loaded with chillies collided with a stationary dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Mohla trisection under Sihora police station limits in the morning, Sub- Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Parul Sharma said.

The truck carrying chillies from Jabalpur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh crashed into the dumper parked on the roadside, she said.

The impact of the crash was so severe that truck owner Jitendra Chourasia and driver Monu Kori, both residents of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot, the SDOP informed.

A 20-year-old man sitting in the stationary dumper was injured in the accident, Sharma said. PTI COR ADU RSY