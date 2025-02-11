Truck parked in forest department nursery in Himachal's Una burnt to ashes

Una (HP), Feb 11 (PTI) A truck confiscated by the forest department and kept in its nursery in Ghandawal village here suddenly caught fire and was burnt to ashes on Tuesday, officials said.

This truck was seized by the department in 2019 and the matter is still pending in the court, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said that the reason behind the fire is being investigated.

A fire suddenly broke out in the nursery of the forest department and soon the flames engulfed the truck parked nearby besides over 10 quintals of plant and wood dumps were also burnt.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the fire department team reached the spot and doused the flames.

Fire Officer Suresh Kumar said that the team reached the spot and saved other confiscated vehicles and wood dumps. It is not yet clear how the truck caught fire.