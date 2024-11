Muzaffarnagar (UP): A truck plunged into the Kali River in the Ratenpuri area here leaving one person dead, police said.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh told PTI that a body has been retrieved from the river and it is suspected to be that of the driver.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be determined, Singh said, adding divers are assisting in the search for any other potential victims.

The cause of the accident is suspected to be dense fog in the area, the officer said.