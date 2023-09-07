Truck rams into pickup van in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 13 pilgrims injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Thirteen pilgrims, including six women, were injured on Thursday when a truck collided with their pickup van on the Karnal-Meerut Highway in the Budhana area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Sixteen pilgrims were on their way to Shamli from Bulandshahr in a pickup van for a religious function when the accident occurred near the Sathedi village.

Budhana SHO Brijesh Kumar Sharma said the injured have been admitted to different hospitals. The condition of three injured pilgrims are said to be serious.

The truck driver escaped with his vehicle after the accident, he added. PTI COR SAB SZM