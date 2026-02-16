Truck rams into roadside kiosk in UP's Bijnor; one killed, three injured

Bijnor (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A truck rammed into a roadside kiosk here on Monday, leaving one dead and three others injured on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11 am in Kuri Bangar village when the truck driver lost control while trying to not crash into a cyclist and rammed into the kiosk, Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said.

Naresh (50) died in the accident, while Amar Singh, his wife Rajo Devi and their son Mohit sustained injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Police have seized the truck and further investigation is underway, the officer added.