Truck rams into tea shop in UP's Hathras, one dead

Hathras (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A speeding truck rammed into a tea shop on the Mathura-Bareilly road on Wednesday, leaving a man dead and another injured, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near Rampur village, Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh said, adding the truck first hit the tea shop and then a nearby house.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh (28), a local resident, while the injured was identified as Sobran Singh.

The body has been sent for postmortem.