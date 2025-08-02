Truck rams several vehicles after driver loses control on slope; woman killed

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) A woman was killed as the driver of a speeding truck lost control and it hit several vehicles while descending a steep slope on Barvi Dam road in Thane district on Saturday morning, police said.

At least three persons were seriously injured in the accident that took place near the Ulhas river bridge in Valivali area of Badlapur West around 7 am, said a local police official.

The truck, heading for Murbad, was moving at high speed when the driver apparently lost control while negotiating the descent, eyewitnesses said.

It first collided with an auto rickshaw carrying three passengers, then a two-wheeler, a pedestrian and a car parked outside a housing complex, the official said.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver, who sustained injuries, managed to jump out of the vehicle moments before the collision.

The rickshaw was completely crushed under the truck's wheels, leaving its three occupants with critical injuries. The motorbike rider and pedestrian were also seriously injured.

A woman, yet to be identified, died on the spot.

CCTV footage of the location showed the truck hurtling down the slope before crashing into the vehicles.

A person trapped in the parked car was rescued using a crane. The operation to remove the truck and clear the wreckage continued until noon, disrupting the traffic.

The two critically injured victims have been shifted to AIIMS Hospital in Dombivli. PTI COR KRK