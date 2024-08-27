Truck runs over pedestrian in Dahisar; driver held

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) A 31-year-old truck driver has been arrested for allegedly running over a pedestrian and killing him in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajdeep Dhadal, who hails from neighbouring Gujarat, attempted to flee the spot after the accident near a toll naka in Dahisar on Monday but was subsequently caught by the police, an official said.

Dhadal allegedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a pedestrian, killing him on the spot, he said.

The identity of the deceased, who is in his 40s, is yet to be established, the official said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle Act, he said.