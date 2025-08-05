Truck stuck on partially-collapsed Mahisagar river bridge removed

Anand, Aug 5 (PTI) Almost a month after a part of a bridge on the Mahisagar river in Gujarat collapsed, killing 20 people, a truck stuck on its broken end was resuced on Tuesday, officials said.

Several vehicles plunged into the river after the bridge collapsed on July 9, while a truck was stuck precariously.

A team of Marine Emergency Response Centre (MERC) of a private company rescued the truck, Anand district collector Pravin Chaudhary said.

It was a difficult task as the remaining portion of the bridge was weak, he said.

The MERC team with some 60 members was camping at the spot for the last four-five days, and worked out a way to retrieve the truck after several inspections, the collector said.

The four-decade-old bridge connected Anand and Vadodara districts.