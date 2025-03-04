Truck, trailer catch fire after collision in Palghar; no casualty

Palghar, Mar 4 (PTI) A truck and a trailer collided and then burst into flames on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Tuesday, affecting traffic on the route for sometime, police said.

No person was injured in the incident, an official from the district rural police control room told PTI.

The trailer and the truck, both loaded with some goods, collided on the Vaitarna river bridge in Durvesh village on the highway at 12.15 am and then caught fire, he said.

Drivers of both the vehicles jumped out to save their lives, he said.

Fire engines from Manor were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 2.45 am, the official said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

Both the vehicles were severely damaged, he said.

Traffic on the busy highway was affected for sometime due to the incident. PTI COR GK