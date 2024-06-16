Truck tyre burst kills driver in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old driver of a dumper truck was killed when a tyre of his vehicle exploded in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Haroon Ahmad, a resident of Dalwa-Gool, police said.

According to police, Ahmad was changing a flat tyre of his truck at Sangaldan when another tyre suddenly exploded, leaving him critically injured.

Ahmad succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway, Sub-divisional Police Officer Gool Nihar Ranjan said.