Trucker dies of suspected heat stroke in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker, Jun 1 (PTI) A truck driver died apparently of heat stroke in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, officials said.

As per preliminary information, Nisar Ahmed delivered bitumen in a tanker truck in Charama area here from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh after which his health began deteriorating, a police official said.

"He was shifted to a community health centre in Charama where he died during treatment. Prima facie, heat stroke seems to be the cause of the death. However, the exact cause will be ascertained after the post mortem," said Dr Avinash Khare, Kanker's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

Ahmed was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, officials here said. PTI COR TKP BNM