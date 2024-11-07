Trucker, handyman from UP sentenced to 12 years in jail in Tripura for smuggling banned cough syrup

Agartala, Nov 7 (PTI) A truck driver and his handyman hailing from Kanpur were sentenced to 12 years in jail by a court in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Thursday for smuggling banned cough syrups.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Debasish Kar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the duo.

Acting on a tip-off, police chased a UP-registered lorry coming from Agartala and intercepted it at Bishalgarh bypass in Sepahijala district on June 4 last year.

During a search, 47,984 bottles of banned cough syrups were found in the truck, according to the prosecution.

The driver, identified as Ankuj Sukla, and handyman Rajendra Singh were arrested, public prosecutor Gautam Giri said. PTI PS SOM