Truckers call off strike after assurance from Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Truckers associated with the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Associations (FOKSLOAA) on Thursday called off their strike after state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy agreed to most of their demands.

The FOKSLOAA, with 129 truckers’ associations and six lakh members, commenced their protest on Monday night with a host of demands, including a reduction in the diesel prices and toll-related problems faced by the truckers.

The representatives of the truckers’ body held talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Reddy on Tuesday, but failed.

However, FOKSLOAA president G R Shanmugappa announced calling off the strike after a meeting with Reddy on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, Reddy said the FOKSLOAA has agreed to end the protest.

According to him, the government has neither agreed to reduce diesel prices nor removal of toll plazas on state highways.

"We have given them assurance to address their other grievances and they too agreed to call off their strike," the minister said.