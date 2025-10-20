Truckers, commercial vehicle operators call for 4-day strike to protest bad roads in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 20 (PTI) Truckers and other commercial vehicle operators in Mizoram's Kolasib district have called for a four-day strike from October 23 to protest the dilapidated condition of National Highway-306, the state's vital link, an agitating leader said on Monday.

The blockade will be spearheaded by the Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) of drivers and owners of commercial vehicles in Kolasib town, he said.

NH-306, a stretch of which is also called NH-6, is the primary lifeline of Mizoram, linking state capital Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town.

MTP Kolasib unit general secretary Vanlallungtiawia told PTI that the Sairang-Vairengte and Kolasib-Bairabi sections of NH-306 are in deplorable condition after they were repaired in July and August and have become dangerous for trucks and other vehicles to travel on.

He said many vehicles have met with accidents and were damaged due to the dilapidated condition of the roads.

State officials said that repair work of the national highway is in progress.

Vanlallungtiawia alleged that though the state government and companies are currently repairing the roads, the work is moving at a snail's pace.

The MTA and JAC have demanded that the state government and NHIDCL expedite the repair work as winter season is approaching, he said.

"The repair work is moving at a slow pace and if it continues in this pace, the authorities would not be able to complete the work before the rainy season next year," he said.

Vanlallungtiawia also alleged negligence by the NHIDCL.

"The Centre's construction agency does not pay due importance to roads managed by it in Mizoram," he alleged.

Earlier, commercial vehicle operators had warned that they will not hold responsibility in the event of any untoward incident against the NHIDCL if it fails to repair the highways on time.

Vanlallungtiawia said the blockade will be organised on the Sairang-Vairengte and Kolasib-Bairabi stretches of NH-306 from 7 am on October 23 till 4 pm on October 26 to mount pressure on the NHIDCL and the state government.

Additionally, Kawnpui-Durtlang highway, a diversion road connecting Aizawl with Kolasib, will also be blocked, he said.

He said that vehicles under emergency services will be exempted from the strike.

The proposed blockade has been supported by about 30 local commercial vehicle owner and operator associations in Kolasib district, he added.

NH-306 was repaired in July and August after it was badly damaged by rain.

Meanwhile, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Director Saizikpuii said that LPG and oil supplies have been affected by the ongoing repairing work.

She said that trucks carrying essential items are having to halt for several days on the way, waiting for the repair work, resulting in irregularity in gas and oil supplies.

However, no major crisis has been reported till now, she added. PTI CORR ACD