Truck's CNG tank explodes while refilling in Delhi's Najafagarh

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) A CNG tank of a truck exploded in Delhi's Najafagarh area on Wednesday morning leaving one person injured, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay, they said.

"We received a call regarding a blast in a vehicle CNG tank at 6.55 am. We rushed three fire tenders immediately," said the DFS official.

The incident occurred in the Mitrao village while the tank was being refilled, they said.

Sanjay suffered minor injuries and was sent home after treatment, they added.

The DFS official earlier said that the CNG tank was installed in a car. However, the police confirmed that it was in a truck.

Delhi Police in a statement said that they received information regarding an explosion in the CNG tank of a truck at 7.32 pm.

A CNG cylinder installed on the left side of a truck exploded while refilling it with gas and broke into two pieces. The other three cylinders installed adjacent to it were also broken in the explosion, police said.

The vehicle, CNG pump machine and nearby area of the station were damaged in the incident, police added. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG