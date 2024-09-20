Trucks stranded along J’khand-Bengal border after WB govt 'restricts' entry of heavy vehicles

Dhanbad/Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) Thousands of trucks are stranded along NH-2 and NH-4 near the Jharkhand-West Bengal border after the Mamata Banerjee government allegedly restricted entry of heavy vehicles from the neighbouring state, an official said on Friday.

The trucks from Jharkhand were stopped at Dibudih check-post in West Bengal, Dhanbad deputy commissioner Madhvi Mishra told reporters.

"We have gathered reports from the block development officer. Senior officials and Chief Minister Hemant Soren have been informed about it. Negotiations at the government level are underway," Mishra added.

"Thousands of trucks are stranded on NH 2 and NH-6. Around 10 trucks from Maharashtra are stuck due to closure of the border," All India Transporters Welfare Association (East) head Sunil Agarwal said.

Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association (WBTOA) senior office bearer Subhash Bose claimed that Bengal shut all the borders with neighbouring Jharkhand since morning.

Bengal police officials posted at Debudih check-post claimed that entry of trucks has been banned on the directives of senior authorities.

Nirsa block development officer Indralal Poddar visited the check-post on Thursday evening and requested the Bengal authorities to allow movement of trucks, officials said.

The Bengal government allegedly banned entry of trucks from Jharkhand in protest against the continuous release of water from Maithon and Panchet dams operated by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a central government entity, which has resulted in flooding in parts of Paschim Bardhaman and Medinipur districts.

Due to heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, around 58,451 acre-feet of water was released from Maithon Dam and 220,640 acre-feet from the Panchet Dam, according to a DVC official.

The official clarified that the water release was conducted under the directive of the Central Water Commission (CWC) in New Delhi, but noted that it has now been halted.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) attacked the Centre over the issue saying DVC was responsible for the flood-like situation.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the Jharkhand government was in touch with DVC and West Bengal government to resolve the issue. PTI COR SAN BSM SAN MNB