True Aatamanirbharta comes from innovations reflecting India's identity : Vice President

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said research and innovation are the twin engines that will drive India's journey towards technological leadership.

Delivering the address at the 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, he urged young graduates to stay away from drugs and remain rooted in India’s development journey.

He further said true 'Aatmanirbharta' comes when innovations reflect the nation's identity and serve not only our own people, but the entire humanity.

The vice president said rapid shifts in fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space technology, biotechnology, cybersecurity, and semiconductors were reshaping the world at a pace unseen before.

Technology has become a powerful enabler, transforming industries and daily life, he noted.

"It is important to note that research and innovation are the twin engines that will drive India's journey towards technological leadership....Your generations must also focus on Swadeshi innovations, solutions that are rooted in Indian knowledge, resources, and the needs,” he said.

He added that progress must carry purpose and address challenges in areas such as sustainable manufacturing, smart mobility, quantum technologies, healthcare, and agriculture.

India was no longer just an adaptor of technology but an emerging creator because of the intelligence and energy of its youth, he said.

Radhakrishnan highlighted initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India, saying the entrepreneurial ecosystem had become more vibrant.

He praised the National Education Policy 2020 for breaking away from the colonial Macaulay-era imprint and placing India on the path to becoming a “Vishwaguru”.

Acknowledging global challenges, including climate change, cybersecurity risks, and ethical use of AI, he said these opened avenues for leadership and innovation.

He lauded NIT Kurukshetra for its research in low-cost, indigenous technologies aimed at rural areas and slums. Research should help bridge the rural-urban divide, empower MSMEs, modernise agriculture, and reach the last person, he added.

Telling graduates to stay connected to India wherever they go, he said, "We must move from brain drain to brain gain with our brightest minds staying rooted in the services of our great nation." He said going abroad to gain more exposure “should ultimately be beneficial to the mother Bharat".

"..I wish you that the next Google, next Tesla, the next Space X must emerge from India through you," he added.

The vice president also praised the institute’s legacy and its focus on holistic learning, noting that it had secured 64 patents so far.

Appreciating the institute's focus on holistic learning, he lauded the establishment of the Centre for Holistic Personality Development (CHPD), which promotes intellectual, emotional, and ethical growth through courses on the Bhagavad Gita, Universal Human Values, cognitive science, and mental health.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Director, NIT Kurukshetra, Prof B V Ramana Reddy were also present on the occasion.