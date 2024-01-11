True democracy only when govt comes to people's doorsteps, says Anurag Thakur

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said true democracy is only when the government comes to the people's doorsteps.

Advertisment

Thakur, who flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vans here, said the initiative will reach more than two lakh panchayats and more than 4,000 urban local bodies.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said the aim of this yatra is to reach out to vulnerable sections and to those eligible for government benefits and make them aware about welfare schemes.

"The yatra is taking place in every corner of the country. More than 12 crore people have been associated with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Through it they have got to know about schemes and have benefited from various welfare schemes of the Central government," he said.

Advertisment

"True democracy is only when the government comes to the people and this is what is happening in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," said Thakur, adding that enrolment for government schemes has become very easy through these vans and stalls.

The work of the government is to inform citizens and create awareness among them, he asserted.

Speaking about the efforts of the government in the recent past, he said it has brought efficiency and transparency in its functioning and benefits to the people. PTI PR BNM BNM