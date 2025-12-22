True faith teaches us to respect others' beliefs: TVK chief Vijay

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay on Monday said true faith teaches us to respect others' beliefs.

Speaking at 'Samathuva Christmas Party' organised by his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), here, he said, "... True faith is what teaches us to respect others' beliefs for the sake of harmony. Yes. Such a faith alone is enough; it will overcome any kind of problem." He also said love and compassion are the basis for everything in Tamil Nadu, where "everyone happily celebrates all festivals" -- be it Pongal, Diwali, Ramzan or Christmas.

"Even if the lifestyle and method of worship are different, we are all brothers," he added.

Drawing a parallel between his own journey and the Biblical story of Joseph -- who was betrayed by his brothers only to overcome everything and become a king -- the TVK founder said he too is being betrayed by his "brothers", but would overcome his challenges and rule the hearts of people.

"I don’t think there is a need for me to say who that specific story is about," the actor, whose given name is Joseph, said without naming anyone.

Hosting Christian clergy and supporters at a venue near here, Vijay stressed that his party will protect Tamil Nadu's "motherly ethos of unity".

"We and TVK will be 100 per cent firm in protecting social and religious harmony," the TVK chief promised.