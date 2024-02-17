True patriotism is to unite country: Rahul Gandhi during Nyay Yatra

Varanasi (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) On the second day of the Uttar Pradesh leg of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said India is a country of love, not of hatred, and it will become weak due to conflict among people.

"True patriotism is to unite the country," the former Congress president said, addressing a gathering in the Gudaulia area of this temple town. Gandhi later left for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad from Varanasi and will resume the yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, Congress president in Uttar Pradesh Ajay Rai and other party leaders toured the in an open jeep and also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Addressing people at the Gudaulia intersection, Gandhi said, "The country will become weak due to conflict between brothers." "I have come with my head bowed before Gangaji. Everyone on this journey should feel that they have come to meet their brother," he said.

Gandhi said there are "two Indias" – one for the rich and the other for the poor. The Congress leader also hit out at the media, claiming that it does not show the issues faced by farmers and labourers in the country.

"This media will show Modiji 24 hours, will show Aishwarya Rai, but will not show the real issues," he said.

Gandhi also called a boy named Rahul from the crowd and asked him about the money spent on his education. Unemployment and inflation are the only two issues in the country right now, he added.

The former Congress president also met with office bearers of the 'Sarva Seva Sangh'.

A senior member of the Sarva Seva Sangh Ram Dheeraj told PTI: "Eight of us met Rahul Gandhi today. We briefed him about the history of the Sarva Seva Sangh. He told us that if the Congress is voted to power, the government would reconstruct the demolished premises. He also said the party will help the organisation fight legal cases in the courts." In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Rajghat is the memorial to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in the nation's capital. It is also the place in Varanasi where the Sarva Sewa Sangh, that has been rendering extraordinary public service to the nation since 1955, has been strangulated by the Modi Government." "The Sarva Sewa Sangh was started by Acharya Vinobha Bhave, and had personalities like Dr Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Jayaprakash Narayan associated with it. It had been operating on 13 acres of land, close to the Varanasi railway station, for which it had full possession papers. It was evicted from its iconic campuses in August 2023, and the land taken over by the Indian Railways. Only one corner of the campus, occupied by the Gandhi Vidya Sansthan, remains untouched because it has already been institutionally captured by the RSS," Ramesh said.

"The walking stick and the spectacles of the Mahatma can be appropriated by the prime minister, but he belongs to an ideology that never accepted Mahatma Gandhi and all the causes that he championed. Ultimately, it was this ideology that killed him and that is giving Nathuram Godse respectability today," the Congress general secretary added.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel and the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra in Varanasi.

The yatra entered the state on Friday from Bihar at Chandauli, where it halted for the night.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would join the yatra in Rae Bareli.

The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way. PTI CDN COR NAV IJT IJT