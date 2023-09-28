True personalisation with mentorship crucial to boost cardiac healthcare: Apollo group

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Apollo Group on Thursday said “true personalisation” and prediction accompanied with mentorship is the need of the hour to boost cardiac healthcare.

On the eve of World Heart Day, the healthcare giant in a statement also shared how it has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its patient care system.

“Apollo's unparalleled clinical excellence is built on extensive experience of performing over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 cardiac surgeries and providing the full spectrum of cardiac care services,” it said.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo group, said, “Our first angioplasty and bypass surgery in 1986 marked the beginning of an incredible journey.” “Since then, our relentless commitment to healthcare involving the adoption of the latest and safest methods with ethical execution and wide reach has helped us perform over 2,00,000 cardiac surgeries and over 3,00,000 angioplasties across Apollo Hospitals Group with millions of patients under a long-term cardiac care plan,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

In the statement, the healthcare group claimed that it has become "the largest cardiac care programme in India".

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo group, said, "Our next frontier is the battle against the NCD epidemic where we aim to stem the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and ensure early detection.” Apollo has launched a first-of-its-kind AI-driven personalised preventive health programme, she said.

"The need of the hour is true personalisation and prediction accompanied by ongoing health mentorship," she said. PTI COR KND BUN NB