True progress possible only when women at heart of development: Arunachal guv Parnaik

Itanagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday said true progress can only be achieved when women are at the heart of development.

The governor made the remark when the state Women and Child Development minister, Dasanglu Pul, called on him at the Raj Bhavan to discuss women empowerment, promoting women-led entrepreneurship, advancing childcare initiatives, and accelerating the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), an official statement from the governor's house said.

The governor stressed the need to create greater opportunities for women to become job creators and leaders through skill development, access to markets, and support for local products under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

He noted that women-led entrepreneurship is not just an economic strategy but a way to build stronger, self-reliant communities.

On the VVP, Parnaik underlined its transformative potential to uplift border villages by improving connectivity, education, health services, and livelihood opportunities.

He stressed that VVP, coupled with strong community-led initiatives, will be the driving force for building a progressive, inclusive, and vibrant Arunachal Pradesh, the statement added. PTI CORR MNB