True purpose of education is to uplift society, serve nation: UP Governor

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that service of the nation, social upliftment and the welfare of humanity should be the highest goals of education.

Speaking at the second convocation of Maharaja Suheldev University in Azamgarh, Patel said, "Employment should not be the only goal of life. The true purpose of education should be to serve the nation, uplift the society, and work for the welfare of humanity." With the advent of technology, the nature of employment has changed and therefore, youths must work towards becoming self-reliant and focus on learning new skills, she said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a significant step in this direction as it links education with national values, cultural heritage and employment, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan quoted her as saying.

"The NEP policy prepares students to face technological challenges and inspires them to become skilled, self-reliant, ethical and nation-oriented citizens," she said.

Patel conferred degrees upon 60,857 students and presented 68 medals, of which 51 were awarded to female students and 17 to male students. She also distributed 500 Anganwadi kits to support the empowerment of Anganwadi centres in the Azamgarh and Mau districts.

Encouraging the students, she said that future direction of India lies in their hands.

"Resolve to work with the spirit of 'Nation First.' The coming 25 years belong to the youth, during which a 'Developed India' will take shape. Our Prime Minister has expressed confidence that the youth will strengthen the nation's foundation and make India proud on the global stage," she said.

Patel also recalled that the university was named after Maharaja Suheldev, the great warrior who defended India's honour and pride by defeating the invading commander Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, a general of Mahmud of Ghazni.

Chief guest Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, addressed the students virtually.