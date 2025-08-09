'True son of the state': Arunachal remembers former CM Kalikho Pul

Itanagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday led heartfelt tributes to her husband and former CM Kalikho Pul, describing him as a "true son of the state" whose life was devoted to the welfare of the people.

On his ninth death anniversary, she recalled his journey, from humble beginnings to the highest office in the state as one marked by resilience, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

"He worked tirelessly to reach the remotest corners, to listen to the unheard, and to bring hope where it was needed most," she said, calling him a leader who touched countless lives with humility, generosity, and a vision for a better future.

"Though he is no longer with us, his ideals live on, in every act of kindness, in every voice that speaks for fairness, and in every dream for a stronger and united Arunachal," she added.

In Anjaw, Pul's home district, a solemn ceremony was held to honour his memory.

Family members, well-wishers, government officials, and members of the public offered floral tributes and shared recollections of his contributions.

Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojin hailed him as a "visionary leader with a clear vision for a developed Arunachal Pradesh".

Kalikho Pul, who briefly served as the chief minister of the state in early 2016, died allegedly by hanging himself later that year.