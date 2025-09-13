True spirit of democracy lies in constructive debate in legislatures: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday emphasized that the true spirit of democracy lies in constructive debate in legislatures, cautioning against the growing trend of disruptions, slogans, and indiscipline that undermine their dignity.

“India is the largest democratic country in the world and the legislature is the very soul of this democracy. The Constitution, the world’s most comprehensive written charter, guarantees every citizen equality, liberty, and justice,” he said.

He was addressing the valedictory function of the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held in Bengaluru.

Recalling Dr B R Ambedkar’s words in the Constituent Assembly, the Governor stressed that the strength of democracy depends not only on the quality of the Constitution but also on the integrity of those entrusted with implementing it.

He underlined that the judiciary, legislature, and executive form the three pillars of democracy, and their effective functioning ensures its vitality.

Highlighting the role of legislative presiding officers, Gehlot said, “The Chairman and the Speaker are guardians of the Legislature. Their responsibilities—maintaining discipline, ensuring constructive debate, and guiding proceedings—are central to the smooth and meaningful functioning of democracy.” The Governor underscored that the true spirit of democracy lies in constructive debate within legislative Houses.

“Debates are not merely for expressing differences but for arriving at solutions. When the ruling and opposition parties engage meaningfully, policymaking becomes stronger, fairer, and more visionary—instilling public confidence that decisions are being made in the national interest,” he said.

Gehlot cautioned against the growing trend of disruptions, slogans, and indiscipline that undermine the dignity of legislatures.

“The legislature is not just a law-making body; it is a temple of public aspirations. Every debate here impacts the lives of citizens. The public watches closely, and therefore debates must be held with seriousness, decorum, and respect.” The Governor called upon legislators to focus on critical issues such as education, health, employment, social justice, women’s empowerment, environmental protection, and rural development.

He suggested training for new members on parliamentary rules and etiquette, enhanced use of technology, and regular consultations between Speakers, Chairman, and party leaders to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Expressing confidence in India’s democratic journey, Governor said: “Today, the world looks to India as an emerging power. Our democracy is growing stronger, and the functioning of our legislatures is setting an example for democracies across the globe.” “The legislature is a sacred place where the flame of public trust is lit. May our debates guide the nation’s course and fulfill people’s aspirations. This is the true strength and pride of our democracy,” he added. PTI AMP ROH