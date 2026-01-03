True spirituality lies in love, compassion, service: V-P Radhakrishnan

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 3 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said true spirituality lies not merely in ritual worship but in love, compassion, and service to fellow human beings.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Sakthi Amma at Sripuram near here, he said protecting the environment itself is a form of divine service.

"Loving and serving society constitutes the highest form of spiritual discipline," Radhakrishnan added, noting Sri Sakthi Amma’s commitment to dharma and her guidance that extends beyond spirituality to comprehensive social service.

He highlighted the sanctity and spiritual significance of the Sripuram Golden Temple, reflected in the visits of former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Ram Nath Kovind, and, most recently, President Droupadi Murmu in December 2025.

Radhakrishnan lauded the wide range of charitable initiatives undertaken at Sripuram, including scholarships for higher education, provision of drinking water in water-scarce regions, distribution of bicycles to students, and the daily annadanam programme.

He noted that more than 50,000 trees have been planted within the Sripuram campus, while several lakh saplings have been planted on the nearby Kailasagiri hills, calling it a "monumental contribution to mother earth" and a reinforcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s environmental conservation initiatives.

Earlier in the day, the VP offered prayers at the Sri Narayani Temple. PTI VIJ SSK