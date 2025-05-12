'True statesman' PM Modi demarcated boundary for 'Bharat's enemies' through Op Sindoor: BJP

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The BJP on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that he presented India’s policy against terrorism before the entire world with great clarity and firmness in his address, demarcating the boundary for "Bharat's enemies" through the example of Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister also made it clear that if there would be be any talks with Pakistan, it will happen only on the issue of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the BJP said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today demarcated the boundary for Bharat's enemies through the example of OperationSindoor, in which our armed forces razed the very edifice of terrorism in Pakistan's backyard," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"Our armed forces have made Pakistan shudder with their might and set a new normal of zero tolerance for terrorism. Modi Ji has reiterated our resolve that Bharat will strike back the very moment our enemies dare to make a mistake," he added.

In another post, Shah said, "Nation salutes the unparalleled valour of our Armed Forces – the destroyers of our enemies and the shield of Bharat. We also salute our first line of defence, the courageous personnel of the BSF. The bravery of our forces will forever be etched in our glorious history." "I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his exemplary leadership in delivering justice to the departed souls of our innocent brothers. Time and again, Modi Ji has proven that no enemy of Bharat can go unpunished," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the prime minister made it clear that if there would be any talks with Pakistan, it would only happen on the issue of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented India’s policy against terrorism to the entire world with great clarity and firmness,” he said in a post on X.

The prime minister’s address was not only an expression of India’s sentiments but also a presentation of the country’s military, diplomatic and moral strength, Singh said.

“The prime minister also made it clear that if there would ever be dialogue with Pakistan in the future, it will only be on terrorism and PoK,” he added.

Singh said the prime minister in his address also praised the bravery and valor of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

“The entire nation is proud of the Indian armed forces. I thank the prime minister for his strong leadership,” he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation as “inspirational”.

“OperationSindoor: A promise redeemed. Peace through strength; strength through action. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” he wrote in a post on X.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Prime Minister Modi in his address stressed that “terrorism and talks can’t go together, terrorism and trade can’t go together. Blood and water shall not flow together”.

“Bharat will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Operation Sindoor represents the feelings of the people of Bharat,” she said in a post on X.

BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda said Prime Minister Modi’s address reflected India's “unwavering commitment against Pakistan and terrorism”.

“While mentioning the valour of our armed forces during Operation Sindoor, the prime minister once again warned Pakistan. The Prime Minister warned Pakistan in stern words, saying that terror and talks, terror and trade cannot go together, and that any talks with Pakistan will only be held on terrorism and PoK”,” Nadda said in a post on X.

“India has given the world the message of Buddha, but the path to peace passes through strength,” he added.

Nadda said India under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is "rapidly emerging" as a prosperous and powerful developed nation.

“The safety of every Indian is our topmost priority. Our government is resolute in completely eradicating terrorism,” he added.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Prime Minister Modi in his address sent out a "clear and resounding message" to terrorists and those who nurture terrorism.

“The leader of the world’s largest democracy has made it clear: India will continue to strike at the roots of terrorism. Military action has only been paused,” said Shekhawat.

“Pakistan government may keep its people in the dark and tell a thousand lies, but the truth has dawned on them too. Operation Sindoor is now the new normal,” he added.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said when world history will be penned, Prime Minister Modi will go down as the only global leader who called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big message on PoK: ‘If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)’,” Bhandari said in a post on X.

Another BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Prime Minister Modi set the record straight in his address as he spoke like a “true statesman” giving a clear message that India will neither hesitate nor compromise in its fight against terrorism.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the script of India’s anti-terror strategy from dossiers to drones and from lighting candles to blasting terror camps,” he wrote on X. PTI PK AS AS