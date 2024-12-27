'True statesman who led by example': Amarinder remembers Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was a true statesman who led by example, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

Paying his respects to the departed leader, Amarinder extended his heartfelt condolences to Manmohan Singh's family and loved ones.

His (Manmohan Singh's) vision, wisdom, humility and commitment to the country's growth will always be remembered, Amarinder Singh, a BJP leader, said.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji, a true statesman who led by example," Singh posted on X.

Amarinder, in a statement issued Friday evening, recalled his interactions with Manmohan Singh and said, "As the Chief Minister of Punjab (then a Cong leader), I had the privilege of seeking Dr Manmohan Singh ji's guidance on various economic issues faced by the state. His invaluable insights and advice were instrumental in shaping our economic policies and initiatives." Amarinder joined the BJP over two years ago.

He further said the former PM's contributions to India's economic growth and development are unparalleled.

"He played a pivotal role in liberalizing the Indian economy and introducing policies that transformed the country into a major economic power," he said.

Amarinder noted that Manmohan Singh had a special place for Punjab in his heart.

"He initiated and gave the go-ahead for many important projects of the state, including the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, which was established in 2006," he recalled.

"We shall all deeply miss him. May his family find strength and solace in this difficult time," he said.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described Manmohan Singh as a great economist of the world and a pioneer of economic reforms in India who took the country forward on the path of progress through his work.

"The country will always remember Dr Manmohan Singh for his work, vision and contribution to nation's development. During his tenure, the country touched new heights and achieved the fastest pace of progress in the world," Hooda said in a statement.

Hooda said Singh also made a special contribution in the development of Haryana, along with the entire country.

"It was during the Manmohan Singh government's time that Haryana got various national and international level projects, including Fatehabad nuclear power plant, Rohtak-Rewari railway line, Jind-Sonipat railway line, several national highways," he stated.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors. PTI SUN VSD KSS KSS