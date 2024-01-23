True tribute to his tireless struggle: Amit Shah on Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the government's decision to confer Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna posthumously, saying the former Bihar chief minister remained dedicated to fighting for the rights of backward people, Dalits and farmers throughout his life.

Thakur, considered the fountainhead of OBC politics in Bihar, has been named for the country's highest civilian award posthumously, on the eve of his birth centenary.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Shah said Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, the brave son of the land of Bihar, fought a long struggle to create an all-inclusive governance system.

The home minister said Thakur remained dedicated to fighting for the rights of backward people, Dalits, poor and farmers throughout his life.

"Today, the decision of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi to honour Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna on his birth centenary is a true tribute to his tireless struggles. With this decision the young generation will be able to know the immense contribution of Karpoori Babu," Shah said.

The home minister on Wednesday will preside over the inauguration ceremony of the commemoration of birth centenary of Thakur to be held here.

Thakur, who passed away in 1988, was the first non-Congress socialist leader who became Bihar chief minister twice -- first for seven months in December 1970 and later for two years in 1977. PTI ACB KVK KVK