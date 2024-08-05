'Truly historic moment': Ambassador Ackermann on German Air Force taking part in 'Tarang Shakti'

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Ahead of the air exercise 'Tarang Shakti', Ambassador of Germany Philipp Ackermann Monday said this is the first time that the German Air Force is exercising together with the Indian Air Force, and this extensive exercise "deepens our security and political ties" with India.

The first phase of 'Tarang Shakti' -- the largest multilateral air exercise in the country -- is set to be held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from August 6-14. It will see participation of four countries -- Germany, France, Spain and the UK -- with their assets.

"This is the first time that the German Air Force is exercising together with the Indian Air Force, and it is also the first time that it flies in India -- a truly historic moment. This extensive multilateral exercise deepens our security and political ties with India and the region. We are working on a security and defence partnership between our countries," Ackermann was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the German Embassy.

The IAF on July 31 had announced that 51 countries were invited to take part in the mega exercise, with officials saying that nearly 30 of them would be taking part in it.

IAF's LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Rafale are to take part in the exercise.

Rafale from France, Typhoon from Germany, F-18 from Australia and F-16 from Greece, among others, would also be participating in the two-phase exercise.

"Tarang Shakti is our first exercise with the Indian Air Force in India. We have been working on this for a long time with our Indian partners and now the time has come.

"In this unstable world, you cannot look at the world regions in isolation from one another; it is about partnerships around the globe," Ingo Gerhartz, Lieutenant General and Inspector of the German Air Force, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Air forces from the US, Germany, France and several other countries will take part in 'Tarang Shakti', which will showcase the country's defence prowess and provide a platform to participating forces to foster interoperability, a top IAF official said on July 31.

The second phase of the exercise will be held from August 29-September 14 at Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

About 150 aircraft in total from the IAF and the air forces of participating countries will take part in the exercise spanning the two phases, officials said.

The IAF had earlier also said that 10 foreign countries would participate with their assets, and 18 countries as observers. PTI KND KVK KVK