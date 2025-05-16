Trump intervention in Indo-Pak conflict against country's policy: CPI(M) in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday said that the third party intervention by US President Donald Trump in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was contrary to the country's stand that such issues should be resolved bilaterally.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the Indian government was yet to clarify its stand on the issue.

He also criticised the BJP-ruled central government for not taking any action against Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi despite the Supreme Court and the MP High Court disapproving of the same.

He said, at a press conference here, that the remarks by the BJP leader was not an isolated incident and only indicated the alleged RSS-Sangh Parivar mindset towards minority communities.

Govindan also referred to the recent alleged remarks by N R Madhu, editor-in-chief of a RSS mouthpiece, against rapper Vedan and claimed that it too was an indication of the "poison being spewed" by the right wing organisation and the Sangh Parivar.

During the press conference, he rejected the media reports which stated that advocate Beylin Das, arrested and remanded for brutally assaulting his female junior colleague Shyamili, was associated with the Left front currently.

Govindan said that while Das may have been with the Left front in the past, he was currently with the Congress and a part of their legal team.

The CPI(M) veteran also accused the Congress of trying to create conflict and tension in the Malappattam area of Kannur district.

He claimed that the grand old party was moving towards the "politics of violence" to hide its shortcomings.

Tension prevailed at Malappattam on Wednesday evening after clashes between CPI(M) and Youth Congress workers during the march led by Youth Congress state president and MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

During the press conference, he also referred to a recent Civil Registration System (CRS) data with regard to COVID-19 deaths in the country and said that Kerala's figures showed the slightest discrepancies.

He said that according to CRS figures, the death toll in the country was more than six times what was reported by the Centre and in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, it was more than 44 times and 18 times, respectively. PTI HMP HMP ROH