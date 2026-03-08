Trump is 'dictator', Modi is his 'slave': Mallikarjun Kharge

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Mar 8 (PTI) AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said US President Donald Trump is a "dictator" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his "gulam" (slave), as he targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over its stand on the ongoing Middle Eastern crisis, trade deal with the USA, and tariff issue.

Addressing a gathering after launching various development projects worth Rs 1,069 crore in Chittapur here, he claimed that Modi is "controlled" by Trump using the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"It (Iran) is also a country, its supreme leader was murdered...if the leader of a country is killed will that country and the world be safe? Think about it. Whether it is Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei or Venezuela's leader (Nicolas Maduro Moros). If leaders of countries are threatened like this, there will be no peace in the world," Kharge said, as he accused the US for its "arrogance" and violating international laws.

Also, targeting India's trade deal with the USA, he claimed that India was forced to accept it, where it cannot impose tariffs on the import of several agricultural products, while the Americans impose tariffs on what India exports to them.

"Sixty five per cent of our farmers are dependent on agriculture, while it is 3 per cent in America. What will happen to our farmers? With friendship with such people (Trump), you (Modi) are destroying our country, pushing it to slavery. You have pledged the country for American interests. You act as America says," he added.

Pointing out that India used to get oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela, Kharge said the country used to buy from wherever it was cheap to fulfill its energy needs, but today the purchase is made based on what Modi directs and at the price he dictates. "He is destroying the country." Modi calls Trump his friend. India used to get oil from Russia, but Trump said not to do so, or else he will impose tariffs. "This is what Modi's dost (friend) has done." "Modi speaks so much. He does Mann Ki Baat. Why doesn't he speak now, when America is doing so much injustice to us by asking us, not to get oil as per our choice," he said.

Noting that the US has given a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, Kharge said, "He (Trump) is a dictator. Modi is his gulam (slave)." "Will you accept it (diktat)? The Congress party got the country's freedom from the British. Gandhiji and others sacrificed themselves for the cause by taking bullets. You abused such a Congress and came to power. Did you come to power to take the country to slavery," he asked.

Alleging that Modi's priority was election campaigning, as he is always seen campaigning in various parts of the country like Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said people gave him the mandate to administer and address their concerns based on global events.

"Leaving that, he roams across the country, makes election speeches, and targets Congress and its leaders, despite the Congress not being in power for long. He does it to divert people's attention. While we (Congress) did nation building, Modi is destroying the country," he alleged.

Claiming that the Modi government's foreign policy is "wrong", Kharge said the country was respected across the globe earlier. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was formed under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership for world peace.

"What have they (Modi govt) done? They don't have a good relationship with anyone. He (Modi) goes to every country, wears a medal on his neck and says he was honoured. Israel honoured him, and the very next day they hit Iran and killed Khamenei... such people have been born in our country. You (people) need to teach them a good lesson," he said.

Kharge pointed out that the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which was returning after participating in the International Fleet Review and MILAN exercise hosted by the Indian Navy, was torpedoed and sunk by the US in the Indian Ocean. "This shows your (Modi govt's) actual strength," he said, and questioned what happened to Modi's warning to those who threaten India.

If any loss happens to the country amid these global happenings, the poor here will be the most affected, he said.

"The rich will somehow survive. If there is a bomb attack on us, the rich will go to the US, UK or some other country, but where will the poor go?" Alleging that people in RSS had worked for the British and had not shed a drop of blood for the country, the AICC chief said, their ideology is not good for the country.

He claimed that Modi is being controlled by Trump using Epstein files, and said the country cannot progress if such a government continues for long.

"Epstein files that America has contains records of who has done what, where they have gone, what enjoyment they did on that island. Using it Trump has caught hold of Modi's nose... fearing the Epstein files, Modi has bowed his head down and his mouth is shut," he said.

Stating that no one had provoked India in 75 years, Kharge said that when Pakistan tried to do so, Indira Gandhi divided that country and created Bangladesh.

"She did it without fear when the US sent a huge warship to the region then. Modi, why don't you have such courage," he asked. PTI KSU KH